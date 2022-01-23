SkyWest Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 4,525 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,040% compared to the typical daily volume of 397 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

SKYW stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 410,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,289,000 after buying an additional 262,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after buying an additional 260,221 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after buying an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

