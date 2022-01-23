SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.11

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as 7.11 and last traded at 7.12, with a volume of 27270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 7.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 9.60.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 35.13 million for the quarter.

About SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

