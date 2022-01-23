Snap One Holdings Corp’s (NASDAQ:SNPO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Snap One’s (NASDAQ:SNPO) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 24th. Snap One had issued 13,850,000 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $249,300,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Snap One alerts:

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44. Snap One has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,964,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.