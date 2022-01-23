Snap One Holdings Corp’s (NASDAQ:SNPO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Snap One’s (NASDAQ:SNPO) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 24th. Snap One had issued 13,850,000 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $249,300,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Several research analysts recently commented on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.
Shares of SNPO stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44. Snap One has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $24.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,964,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
About Snap One
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
