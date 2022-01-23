SolGold’s (SOLG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 44 ($0.60) price target on the stock.

SOLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.76) price target on shares of SolGold in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.76) price target on shares of SolGold in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of SOLG opened at GBX 25.85 ($0.35) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company has a market capitalization of £592.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.81. SolGold has a 12 month low of GBX 19.82 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.50).

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

