South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of South Plains Financial worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPFI. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

SPFI stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.66. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

