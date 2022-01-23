South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $98.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of South State from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of SSB opened at $82.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average is $76.73. South State has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. South State’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that South State will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in South State by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

