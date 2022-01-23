S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,562,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 4.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,363,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.90.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $416.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

