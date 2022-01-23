Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$8.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

CVE SDE opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

