Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,723,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000.

Shares of CEF opened at $18.03 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

