Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Sells $90,608.64 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,388 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $90,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $103,492.44.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $170,128.86.
SPT stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.24. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 0.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 3.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.