Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Sells $90,608.64 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,388 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $90,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $103,492.44.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $170,128.86.

SPT stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.24. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 3.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

