SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in SPX FLOW by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLOW. Barclays boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

FLOW stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.66.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

