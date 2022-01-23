S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to post $83.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the lowest is $82.90 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $85.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $340.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $342.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $329.85 million, with estimates ranging from $328.70 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

