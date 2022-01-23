Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 308,438 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 2.5% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.19, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.73. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

