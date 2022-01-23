Star Financial Group Inc (SFIGA) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on February 15th

Star Financial Group Inc (OTC:SFIGA) announced a dividend on Friday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Star Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

SFIGA opened at $94.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.75. Star Financial Group has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

