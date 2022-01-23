Starbase (STAR) Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Starbase has a total market cap of $577,879.05 and $577,804.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

