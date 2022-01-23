State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires Shares of 46,250 Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,165 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 2,184,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPE stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

