State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 5,619 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 692.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 304,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 265,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 165.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 674.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 134,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of CRC opened at $40.91 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,313 shares of company stock worth $24,681,518 over the last ninety days.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

