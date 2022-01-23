State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $194,000 in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 157,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trevena by 2,972.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,997 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Trevena stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. Trevena, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

TRVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

