State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,865 shares of company stock worth $5,927,941. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $50.84 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $503.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

