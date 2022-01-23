State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Standex International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Standex International by 106.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $395,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $65,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,085. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $102.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

