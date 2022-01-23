State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Standex International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Standex International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Standex International by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXI opened at $102.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. Standex International’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $395,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,085 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

