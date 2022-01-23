State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases Shares of 30,908 Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLDR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $3.54 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $695.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

