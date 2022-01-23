Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Holdings Reduced by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,495,000 after buying an additional 83,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,123,000 after buying an additional 89,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,487,000 after acquiring an additional 266,570 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

