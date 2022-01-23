STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.15 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th.

TSE STEP opened at C$1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$123.99 million and a PE ratio of -3.17. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.96 and a 52 week high of C$2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.69.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

