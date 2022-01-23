Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $675.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.86% from the company’s previous close.

ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $717.69.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $462.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $614.96 and its 200 day moving average is $649.78. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $462.32 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

