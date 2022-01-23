Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $32.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,044,286 shares of company stock worth $43,910,019 and have sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after buying an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,069,000 after buying an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.