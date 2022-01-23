Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $102.42 and last traded at $102.58. 12 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 56 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on SULZF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sulzer in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sulzer in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Sulzer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sulzer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sulzer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.16.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

