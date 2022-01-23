SunContract (SNC) Market Cap Hits $2.68 Million

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, SunContract has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $246,691.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SunContract

SNC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

