SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.35

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.52, with a volume of 26289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$678.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.90.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$249.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$259.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

