SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

