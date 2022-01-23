SureRemit Market Capitalization Tops $593,874.82 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, SureRemit has traded down 50.5% against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $593,874.82 and approximately $70.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00052442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.24 or 0.06962166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,952.88 or 0.99794897 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003437 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

