Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $279.42 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 715,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 4.7% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $279,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.04.

Shares of UNH opened at $461.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

