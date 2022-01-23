SVB Leerink Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $115.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $138.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.65.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

