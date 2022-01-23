Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $657.00.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Shares of SZLMY stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. Swiss Life has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $33.60.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.