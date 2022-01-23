Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 151.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1,923,500.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 222.25%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

