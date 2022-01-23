Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of HNI worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HNI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in HNI by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HNI opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.96. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $80,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

