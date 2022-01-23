Swiss National Bank Buys 1,500 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of OptimizeRx worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,347,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after buying an additional 70,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,950,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $745.81 million, a PE ratio of 299.79 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

