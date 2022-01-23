Swiss National Bank Buys 1,600 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of 21Vianet Group worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.21. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

