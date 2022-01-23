Swiss National Bank Buys 1,700 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after buying an additional 1,105,756 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 673.9% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after buying an additional 486,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 273,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 75,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $458,917.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $2,034,384.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,299 shares of company stock worth $7,619,143 in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEG opened at $47.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.12.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.