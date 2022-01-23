Swiss National Bank Buys 2,000 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of HNI worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 28.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the second quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HNI by 182.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 48.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 7.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.81%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $80,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.