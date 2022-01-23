Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of James River Group worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in James River Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in James River Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,693,000 after buying an additional 151,962 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in James River Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,470,000 after buying an additional 167,785 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth approximately $14,010,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in James River Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after buying an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $26.97 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.42.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -29.48%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

