Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Deluxe worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Deluxe by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 46.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.56. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

