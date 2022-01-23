Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Core Laboratories worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,688,000 after purchasing an additional 212,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 177,775 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,198,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Core Laboratories by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 116,370 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLB opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

