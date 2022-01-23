Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 45,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $2,034,384.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 3,865 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $251,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,299 shares of company stock worth $7,619,143. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEG opened at $47.20 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

