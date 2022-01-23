Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Infinera worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Infinera by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

