Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $26.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

