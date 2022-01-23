Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCMWY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.15.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.