Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCMWY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.15.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.
Further Reading: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.