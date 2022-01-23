Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives $29.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,000 shares of company stock worth $15,848,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Switch by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Switch by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 94,061 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,886,000 after purchasing an additional 510,333 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWCH stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.78. 1,852,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,070. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

