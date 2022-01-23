Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.57. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $420,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $252,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,726,677. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 52,141 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.