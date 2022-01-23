Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report $5.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYRS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. 421,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $135.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.81.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.